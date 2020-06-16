Neighbors shocked after 25-year-old woman fatally shot inside apartment

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a homicide at a Midwest City apartment complex, police say.

Officials responded to a ‘shots fired’ call around 2:25 a.m. on Tuesday near N.E. 10th and Midwest Blvd. at the Fairfax Apartments.

Police say 25-year-old Nicosha Nelson had just returned to her apartment and walked inside when a suspect fired a weapon into her apartment window, striking her.

“I’ve never had anything happen that I’ve seen around here,” said neighbor Rosaland.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

“It’s a lot of things going on right now you know with the virus and just life there’s a lot of things going on and so when someone gets killed. It doesn’t help the situation any,” she said.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Neighbors left a little on edge.

“I’m a little nervous to go out… I’m getting ready for work and I’m a little nervous when I see them out there,” said Rosaland.

If you have any information, call the Midwest City Police Department at (405) 739-1306.