Neighbors still in shock as authorities release more information on active shooter situation at Edmond home

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond residents are still surprised after witnessing an active shooter situation in their neighborhood Wednesday evening.

“Our kids went and hid in the bathroom,” one neighbor told KFOR. “They just took shelter. I think everyone in the neighborhood just took shelter in their houses and hid.”

“We’ve never had anything like this,” her husband added. “It’s just a super quiet neighborhood … it’s just a shame that happened here.”

Another neighbor saying he and his family watched from the windows, and that his daughter had trouble sleeping afterward.

It started Aug. 11, around 5:45 p.m., when a man ran to Aspen Coffee on East 2nd Street from a nearby neighborhood.

He then called police, and told the dispatcher he went to check on a friend who then began shooting from inside the house.

Police soon arrived on scene, telling neighbors to stay inside their homes.

“We set up a perimeter – as we were set up around the house, we could hear him inside continuing to fire just at random,” said Emily Ward of the Edmond Police Department.

The man, now identified as 36-year-old Carrington Scott, came outside the home with a long gun and wearing body armor, even ear protection.

He also had a handgun on him, says Ward.

“At this point, our officers did shoot him in the leg take him into custody he received treatment on the scene,” Ward said.

No officers or other civilians were injured during the standoff.

Scott was transported via EMSA to OU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

After medical clearance, Scott was then transported to the Edmond Detention Center. He has since been transferred to the Oklahoma County Jail.

Three officers have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation ensues.

Scott has been charged with Shooting with Intent to Kill, Shooting into a Dwelling, Wearing Body Armor During the Commission of a Felony, and Felony Malicious Injury to Property.