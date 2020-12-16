Netflix holiday lights display in Norman gets low rating from local residents

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Netflix-sponsored holiday lights display is getting some bad reviews.

“We saw the images that Netflix posted, which showed really elaborate lights up on the windows, big hanging displays,” Chimera Comstock, who works at The Diner on Main Street in Norman, said.

Comstock is talking about a photo used to advertise a Netflix-sponsored holiday display.

Netflix Here for the Holidays

Norman was one of six cities chosen to have a street transformed for the holidays.



“Really what we got is some hanging icicles, a few trees and not much more than what we would normally see from the city,” Comstock said.

Other cities, like Augusta in Georgia, look more like the advertised pictures.

However, some feel Norman’s light show is a little lackluster.











Comstock also told News 4 the display created a headache for businesses during the installation process.

“They had all of the 200 block down here in Norman closed off for most of the week. None of us could have business because we had no parking,” Said Comstock. “I had customers that had to walk sometimes up to half of a mile just to reach the restaurant just for us to do take outs.”

News 4 also spoke with the owner of Nashbird across the street, Marc Dunham. He said the temporary parking debacle didn’t really affect their business.



“I think it was just a really fun spectacular gift that I wasn’t expecting so, I’m pretty grateful for it,” Dunham said.

“The City provided traffic control during the installation process but there are not currently any traffic control devices in place. The whole street is open. The traffic issue seems to be related to a higher than average number of people driving through the area to see the lights. We’ve had a very positive reaction from business owners and residents on Netflix’s installation. Many businesses from the Downtowner’s Association tell us they’ve had a significant increase in business and foot traffic.” Annahlyse Meyer, City of Norman Chief Communications Director

“I really appreciate the fact that Norman was considered by Netflix. This is a really special town,” Comstock said. “But I don’t appreciate the fact that the way this was executed was so poorly.”

KFOR reached out to Netflix’s PR firm and they referred us to the city’s statement.