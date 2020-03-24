“Never seen anything like this,” Travel industry calling on Congress to act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) - Millions of Americans are now facing the prospect of being unemployed, and workers in the travel industry are feeling the pain.

"Never seen anything like this. We think this is five to six times worse than September 11th," said Roger Dow, President of the US Travel Association.

Dow says the travel industry is taking catastrophic hits as millions of Americans stay home.

"It's a loss of like $355 billion. We think already 4.6 million workers don't have a job," he said.

Dow says the numbers only get worse as once bustling airports, hotels, and restaurants turn into ghost towns.

He says Congress must act now and pass a massive stimulus package to help workers and businesses survive the pandemic.

The US Travel Association is just one of the 6,000 travel organizations calling on Congress to send nearly $300 billion to help them recover.