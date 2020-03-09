New charges filed against burglary suspect who broke into dispensary through ceiling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - New charges have been filed against a dispensary burglary suspect who broke into a business through the ceiling.

Investigators have connected Jacob Simons to two other unsolved burglaries.

Simons broke into Attitude Organics in December 2019, only three days after the owner, Jose Banuelos, opened the business.

"To my surprise, when I opened, my grid ceiling was completely destroyed, and there was a mess," Banuelos told News 4 at the time.

Turns out, that wasn't the first time Simons made a bizarre entrance.

"You would have expected them to come through the front door, through the window, through the back, but never through the AC Unit," Banuelos said.

According to court documents, police were investigating after a suspect broke into another business in the same strip mall in both August and October of 2019.

The first time, he had an accomplice, and they "broke into an adjacent business and then kicked a hole in the wall."

The second time, the suspect "entered the business through the ceiling."

When an investigator was putting the case together, another detective noticed something similar between their two reports: the suspect had gone through the roof to get into marijuana businesses.

They matched Simon's mug shot and surveillance videos from the burglaries, linking him to the crimes.

Simons has been in the Oklahoma County Jail since December. He's now racked up seven counts of second degree burglary, along with several other charges.