New details released in SE OKC shooting that injured two teens

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police released new details on a double shooting that injured two teenagers Tuesday night.

“I’ve been here for 15 years and never heard of anybody getting shot,” said Cody Benskin, who lives near where the shooting happened.

Police say the shooting initially took place at an elementary school basketball court near Southeast 89th and Bryant.

“The two victims indicated they had gone to a basketball court. They were approached by a person who demanded their items and when they refused, the person shot them,” said Msgt. Gary Knight- Oklahoma City Police Department.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening.

Then later in the night, the victims were found near NW 10th and I-44.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulled over a car for speeding. Inside they found the two gunshot victims in the backseat…OHP also found marijuana, pills and a loaded firearm inside the car.

The driver was the mother of one of the victims.

“Instead of going straight to a hospital she drove home to pick up their brother, and then was driving to a hospital,” Knight said.

The two teens that were shot were then transported from there to the hospital.

The brother in the car also arrested and given a citation for marijuana possession.

As to what led up to the shooting– police are still trying to figure that out and neighbors are on edge.

“I don’t even want my kids going out at night,” Benskin said. “I hope they find that guy and give him everything he deserves.”

So far, police have not made any arrests.

They tell us those teenagers have not been very forthcoming with information.

