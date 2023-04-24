OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new effort is underway to help find hundreds of Indigenous Oklahomans who are missing, or their murders have gone unsolved.

It’s called “Missing in Oklahoma 2023.”

The push by the Department of Justice has made it easier for families to work with Oklahoma law enforcement to collect better information about those missing in hopes of finding them.

Daniel Cully vanished last June and his family has been pleading for help to find him ever since.

“Someone out there knows where he’s at,” said Mary Moppin, Daniel’s mother. “Please someone come forward. That’s all I want.”

Moppin said since Daniel’s disappearance, her world has been turned upside down.

“All I want is my son to come home. I just want to find him,” said Moppin.

The family filed a missing persons report with the Muscogee Lighthorse Police Department and said they still don’t have any solid leads.

“It’s very minimal,” said Tiffany Cully, Daniel’s sister. “We’re looking for any answers at this point.”

His case is like hundreds of other Indigenous people across Oklahoma. A renewed effort to change that allowed families to come to the University of Central Oklahoma Forensic Science Institute Saturday.

They were able to enter vital information into a database, file missing person reports, give law enforcement leads, and provide DNA samples that could uncover what happened to their loved one.

The information will now go to the state’s highest criminal investigation teams and many city police departments.

U.S. Attorney Robert Troester said addressing the cases was a top priority for the Western District of Oklahoma and the Department of Justice.

That was welcome news to Daniel’s family who wants to find him.

“Son, I love you,” said Moppin. “I want you to come home.”

All of the resources made available Saturday were free to the families of missing loved ones.