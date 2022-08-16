A new Girl Scouts cookie is in the oven.

Raspberry Rally will be available for the 2023 Girl Scouts cookie season, the organization announced Tuesday.

The thin, crispy cookie is “infused with raspberry flavor” and dipped in a chocolate coating, the Girl Scouts said. It is a “sister” cookie to the Thin Mints, the organization added.

Raspberry Rally will only available through online sale and direct shipment. The Girl Scouts said it hopes to enhance girls’ “e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills” that way.

“For more than a century, Girl Scouts has been building girls of courage, confidence and character,” said Janienne Bella, CEO of Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma. “The Girl Scout Cookie program teaches girls marketing, business, money management and other skills they can use throughout their careers. We hope the community will again rally around our girls as they work toward their goals.”

The annual Girl Scout Cookie sale kicks off on Jan. 10, 2023.

However, you can sign up to be notified of the beginning of the sale online.