OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The governor has signed a bill that hopes to lower the number of Oklahoma students lost to suicide each year.

Senate Bill 1307 targets information that is published on student IDs in school districts and charter schools across the state.

The measure requires the schools to have the telephone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline printed on the IDs of students in 7th through 12th grade.

Schools can also add the number to the Crisis Text Line and campus police or security.

The law goes into effect Nov. 1, 2022.