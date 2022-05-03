OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that gives greater protection to victims of human trafficking and child abduction has been signed into law.

Senate Bill 1569, by Sen. Darrell Weaver, (R-Moore), is also known as the ‘Address Confidentiality for Child Survivors and Their Families Act.’

“SB 1569 simply gives victims of human trafficking and child abduction the ability to keep their addresses confidential to better protect them from being stalked, harassed or otherwise revictimized,” Weaver said. “This will be done through an existing program, and it will help address victims’ concerns that their whereabouts could easily be discovered through government records. Human traffickers can be relentless, so their victims need this additional layer of protection this measure will provide.”

The program provides victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking with a substitute address that can be used when interacting with state and local government agencies.

The alternate address will serve as the home, work, and school address. Officials say it ensures that the perpetrator does not use government records to locate their victim.

It can be used for enrolling children in public schools, for driver’s licenses, social services, child support, and court documents.

Organizers say it can also help with confidentiality when applying for public utilities, registering to vote, and with the transfer of school records.

“Victims of human trafficking and child abduction live in fear of being found by their abusers,” Rep. Jeff Boatman, (R-Tulsa), said. “Trafficking victims across the state deserve privacy and security throughout their lives, and I’m glad this bill has been signed into law by the governor.”

SB 1569 will take effect on Nov. 1, 2022.