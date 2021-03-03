New lawyers for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic to ask for new trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Exotic of “Tiger King” fame has found new attorneys, who say they plan to file a motion for a new trial in a matter of months.

Joe Exotic, whose real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival.

His new attorneys said Tuesday that they plan to file a motion for a new trial in federal court in Oklahoma once the appeals process wraps up in a month or two.

