New Life Ranch suspends camp for remainder of summer, COVID-19 related

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — New Life Ranch announced on Facebook and its website it will be shutting down after a camper received a positive COVID-19 test result Monday.

“After consulting with our medical team and our Board, we have made the difficult decision to end our Summer Programs at our Flint Valley site,” according to a statement released Tuesday. “This includes canceling our Summer Camp, Leadership Development, and Family Camp at Flint Valley.

The camp has received notification of three positive tests before the decision was made to suspend camp operations.

The program at Frontier Cove, in Adair, Oklahoma will not be impacted by this decision at this time and will continue.

“We are saddened to end our summer early, but we care for the safety of both your family and our staff, and we trust that God will continue to work in your lives outside of your time at New Life Ranch,” Executive Director of New Life Ranch Tom Graney said.

Notes and phone calls are going out to parents to pick up children Tuesday afternoon between 2-4 p.m. according to Graney.