New music festival to stop in Oklahoma featuring Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr.

PRYOR, Okla. (KFOR) – A new music festival is making its first stop in Oklahoma later this year.

The Born & Raised Music Festival, described as a new outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience, will take over Pryor on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7.

A pre-festival party is also set for Friday, June 5.

There will be more than 25 acts, including headlining sets from Willie Nelson & Family and Hank Williams Jr.

“Born & Raised Music Festival came to life with an idea to celebrate Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt country music. To us, there is no better place to have it than deep in the heart of Oklahoma, the birthplace of Red Dirt,” said Festival Producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents. “These genres are showing a resurgence right now on the music scene. People want to celebrate their roots and listen to music that reminds them where they were born and raised. When looking to kick off year one of this event we could think of nobody better than Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr. to headline each day.”

The full lineup is as follows:

Willie Nelson & Family

Hank Williams Jr.

Jamey Johnson

Whiskey Myers

Blackberry Smoke

Margo Price

Randy Rogers Band

Shooter Jennings

Parker McCollum

Stoney Larue

Jack Ingram

Hayes Carll

William Clark Green

Cody Canada & The Departed

Paul Cauthen

Flatland Cavalry

The Band of Heathens

Shane Smith & The Saints

Bottle Rockets

Mike and The Moonpies

Zach Bryan

Elizabeth Cook

Kendell Marvel

Tim Montana

Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights

The festival will be held at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds, the home of Rocklahoma.

Presale passes for Born & Raised will be available beginning Wednesday, Feb. 12 with early bird prices on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

Weekend general admission passes start at $89.50. VIP packages start at $469.50 and include up-close reserved seating and VIP parking, plus access to the Red River Saloon with private, unplugged sessions with select artists (to be announced), catering, water, and soft drinks throughout the weekend.

Tent and RV camping options are also available.

To sign up for the presale, view full pricing, and package details, and to purchase passes, go here.