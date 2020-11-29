New restrictions to take effect Monday in Norman to slow the spread of COVID-19

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – New restrictions will take effect on Monday in Norman in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The measure means restaurants, bars, and fitness centers have to cut capacity by 50 percent.

It also means organized gatherings have to be less than 50 people.

For indoor sporting events, every person going into the facility has to have their temperature taken. Only one spectator can go for each athlete. Everyone must wear a mask, even athletes when they’re not participating in the game or practice. All concession areas will be closed, and there will be no interaction with the opposing team before and after the game. Award ceremonies will also be eliminated.

Crossed Cannons Brewery just opened this summer. The owner, Beau Salois, says business has been up and down, but he thinks a capacity limit could actually help them.

“That 50 percent is actually going to allow us to have more activity here, people are going to feel a lot safer here, especially since the students have left out,” he said.

Some people in Norman say they’re for the new restrictions, even if it has some effects on businesses.

“I wouldn’t mind keeping my family safe at the cost of— I know there will be economic hardship and some people will suffer, but there can be other measures… what if [people] die? More people dying would be a big disaster,” Sabdar Shimandal, an OU doctorate student, said.

Others say this can help avoid a full shutdown of dining.

“I think if they don’t take this measure now, then that’s whats going to come afterwards, and it’s a huge impact on these small business owners,” Sharon O’Connor, who’s visiting her son, said.

Salois says he’s ready to do whatever is needed to keep people safe.

“We’re not frustrated over it, I just think it’s a necessary thing to do,” he said.