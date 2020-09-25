New security footage shows moments after northeast Oklahoma City house explosion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – New security video from a neighbor’s home shows the confusion seconds after an Oklahoma City home exploded early Thursday morning– causing debris and insulation to come raining down.

“I thought maybe a plane had hit the house or a house nearby,” said Courtney Santana, who lives just around the corner. “Our first reaction is always, ‘go see what you can do.'”

Santana and her husband are both health care professionals. Their family just moved into the neighborhood three weeks ago.

They ran towards the house after hearing the blast– knowing help was needed fast.

“I’ve seen a lot of trauma patients in my career. So, I knew someone was going to be hurt. There’s no way that explosion, that people were gonna be ok,” Santana said.

Her husband first tending to the father, Shawn, who was badly injured.

The pair then turned their attention to Shawn’s daughter, 14-year-old Berklee Maguire.

A family’s home exploded in Oklahoma City on the morning of 9/24/2020. The Maguire family lost their 14-year old daughter in the blast. The other three members were sent to the hospital. Picture courtesy Maguire family

Neighbors pulled her out of the debris, but the girl passed away from the explosion.

“I cannot imagine. I know how I would feel if that were my own child,” Santana said.

The neighborhood is now rallying around Shawn, his wife Tanda, and their son Haden, who are all still in the hospital.

“Ask them what they need. Reach out to them and don’t let this leave the forefront of your mind,” Santana said.

And as this tight-knit community comes to grips with the tragedy—a sign of hope Friday morning.

Neighbors found the Maguire’s cat just a few houses down– still meowing. But it’s fur, visibly singed.

Latest KFOR News Headlines: