LAKE WORTH, Texas (KFOR/Storyful) – On the one year anniversary of a jet crashing into a neighborhood in Lake Worth, Texas after a collision with a bird took out the jet’s only engine, the military has released the video of the chaotic moments inside the cockpit before the pilots ejected in the nick of time.

Video at the top of this story shows the large bird getting sucked into the engine of a T-45C Goshawk U.S. Navy training jet, as emergency sirens sound.

“We’re trying to make it to the runway,” the instructor pilot is heard saying. “We’re not going to make it – we’re going to eject,” he tells the trainee pilot, just as the plane begins to nosedive.

When the collision occurred, the jet was descending toward the runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

One pilot’s parachute was caught in power lines, while the other pilot was found in a wooded area. Both suffered injuries but survived.

The fact that no one was injured in all three homes damaged by the falling plane is something local authorities called “a miracle.”

“The fact that there were no casualties is indeed a miracle,” authorities with Lake Worth Police stated in a press release.

The pilots were conducting a routine training flight from Corpus Christi International Airport before the crash.