SEATTLE, Washington (KFOR/Storyful) – New surveillance video has been released of a ground service employee, who claimed he had “a few loose screws,” stealing a plane from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington, before intentionally crashing it.

The FBI concluded that Richard Russell, 28, acted alone and that there was no threat of terrorism. No one else was on board.

Russell was suicidal and told air traffic controllers during the flight, “I’ve got a lot of people that care about me, and it’s going to disappoint them to hear that I did this. I would like to apologize to each and every one of them. Just a broken guy, got a few screws loose, I guess. Never really knew it until now.”

Without a pilot’s license, Russell stole a Horizon Air Bombardier Q400 turboprop that can carry 76 passengers, at 108-feet-long. Without clearance, he took off and joked around with air traffic controllers, who had pilots telling Russell how to land safely.

“Hey, pilot guy, can this thing do a backflip, you think? I think I’m going to do a barrel role and it that goes good, then I’ll just go nose down and call it a night,” Russel said.

Two fighter jets were scrambled from Portland to monitor Russell and protect about 25 people on the island, above which Russell was flying.

About an hour later, after a man captured video of Russell performing what he described as a loop-the-loop, Russell plummeted the plane into an unpopulated and forested area of Ketron Island. Investigators say flight data shows proof the crash was intentional.

“If the pilot had wanted to avoid impact with the ground, he had time and energy to pull the column back, raise the nose, and initiate a climb. Instead, the column remained in a position forward of neutral and moved further forward about six seconds prior to the end of the FDR data,” the FBI concluded.

As a ground service agent for Horizon Air for more than three years, Russell had security clearance and typically loaded bags and towed planes. When the pilots gave landing advice, Russell reportedly replied, “I don’t need that much help, I’ve played some video games before.”

The crash happened August 8th, 2018, but the new surveillance video was just released by the Port of Seattle after a media request.