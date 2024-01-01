OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A party turned violent at a short-term rental home in a Northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood on New Year’s Day morning.

“My five year old kid could’ve been out playing in the backyard and a stray bullet could’ve gone through the fence. I’m not very happy about this,” said Guy Smith, who lives next door. “I got woken up this morning from a phone call from my mother telling me that there was a shooting on Skylark Lane.”

The ordeal happened around 6:45 a.m. at a home on Skylark Lane, which is in a neighborhood off of Britton Road and Rockwell Avenue.

“An argument occurred and then one person was shot. They were transported to OU. I’m being told they’re in stable condition now,” said OKCPD Capt. Benjamin Weir. “Our victim was an adult. But, we do have several juveniles and several adults in custody.”

Capt. Weir said the person behind the trigger ran away. Authorities are still trying to track the suspect down, but say they know who it is.

Smith told KFOR Sunday night’s party wasn’t loud, but said he’s fed up with all of the traffic at the home.

“There’s people always in and out of this place and they’re always trashy,” said Smith. “It’s been a nuisance for a long time.”

Smith adds he’s tried to get in touch with the property owner numerous times, but hasn’t had any luck.

KFOR reached out to AirBnb, who told us it was not rented through them. We have also contacted VRBO. We are still waiting to hear back.