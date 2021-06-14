LYNWOOD, Calif. (KTLA) — An investigation is underway after a newborn boy was found abandoned in a restroom trash bin at a California park Friday morning.

The baby was rescued around 8 a.m. after a passerby found the infant in the women’s restroom at Yvonne Burke-John D. Ham Park and called authorities, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies responded, and paramedics with the L.A. County Fire Department provided emergency aid.

The infant was transported to a hospital and was listed in stable condition as of Saturday evening, the sheriff’s department reported.

The boy is believed to have been born sometime between Wednesday and Friday, officials said.

Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the baby boy and the person who left him at the park.

The investigation is in the early stages, and anyone with information regarding the abandonment and endangerment of the baby is asked to contact the Special Victims Bureau tip line at 877-710-5273, or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit the website lacrimestoppers.org.