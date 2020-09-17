News 4 Investigates: Authorities explain alleged ‘accidental’ release of sex offender from Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma City Police Department report alleges that a convicted rapist was released from the Oklahoma County Jail on accident.

An OKCPD report filed on September 11th reads “The subject had been released from the Oklahoma County Detention Center on 9-9-2020 on accident.”

That subject is 59-year-old Michael Williams who’s been convicted of second and first degree rape, sexual battery, indecent exposure and sexual assault.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Williams was discharged from Joseph Harp Correctional Center in July and sent to a transitional living facility in SW OKC.

He was required to register as a sex offender because “DOC classified him as a Level 3 — Habitual/Aggravated Sex Offender with his registration being lifetime.”

About a month later, Williams had still not registered. A warrant for his arrest was issued on August 24th and he was booked into jail, where he stayed until September 9th.

On September 9th, the jail received a routine 10-day order of released signed by a judge, because the case against him had not yet been filed.

However that same day, a judge signed a document increasing Williams’ bond from $5,000 to $50,000 because of a request by OKCPD officers.

Williams had already been released due to that prior order.

A new warrant was issued and Williams was re-arrested on September 11th on a Fugitive from Justice charge.

Recent KFOR News Headlines: