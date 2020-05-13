News 4 went through Real ID process- Here’s what you need to know

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Real ID process continues to roll out and on Wednesday, the Department of Safety invited KFOR to go through the process.

About 120 Real IDs have now been issued in our state.

Most of those have been given to DPS employees and Governor Stitt, so that staff at DPS can practice on the new system.

“This is a completely new system completely new to Oklahoma so any new system there’s going to be issues and we’ve had some,” said Capt. Randy Rogers, the Real ID Project manager.

It’s not a long process- it takes about 10-15 minutes, but officials are warning if you don’t bring the correct documentation, it will take much longer.

“We talked to other states about how they did it that were already real ID complaint, and one of the biggest issues that they found was people not coming in with the correct credentials,” said Rogers.

You will need one proof of identity (like a passport or birth certificate), a proof of social security (like a social security card or W-2) and two proofs of residency (like a utility bill and renters insurance).

There are a lot of different options for what you can bring. You can find those here.

“It’s very very important that they bring it the first time because if not you’re going to have to come through the line and have to wait it’s going to slow things down,” said Rogers.

If you’ve been married, divorced, or remarried you will need name change documents to match the name you’ll have on your ID.

If your passport matches the name you’ll have on your ID, then you won’t need those documents.

Once your documents are approved and scanned, you take a quick photo and survey before you pay.

“If it’s a renewal it’s $38.50, if it’s a replacement it’s $25,” said Rogers.

If you are older than 65, it’s free.

Most people will not have to take an eye exam, but if it’s an original Oklahoma license you will.

COVID-19 pushed back the roll out date.

They’re still working to train employees on the new system which they now have to do in groups of 8 or less.

DPS has a target roll-out date of July 1, 2020.