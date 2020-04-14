Follow the storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 14

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Those critical of Michigan’s stay-at-home order have grown increasingly vocal since the governor announced last week she was extending it through April 30. WOOD’s Leon Hendrix reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

SLEEPLESS NIGHTS: A Tennessee woman made the call to remove herself from her family when she felt like she was getting sick. Turns out she was right. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BACKYARD SOCCER: Gerardo Flores is the Director of Coaching at Gulf Coast Rangers Football Club, in Alabama. Instead of being on the field developing the next wave of soccer stars, he’s bringing the game to their backyard. WKRG’s Robby Baker reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

ZUMBA CLASS GOES VIRAL: Video of a Denver neighborhood and an Amazon Delivery Driver dancing together in a social-distancing Zumba class has gone viral, viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media, much to the surprise of the women featured in the video. KDVR’s Emily Allen joins the conversation.

For the full story CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Western Heights changes meal program to protect workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Western Heights changes meal program to protect workers"

EXCLUSIVE: Never-before-seen video from inside Murrah building months before bombing

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: Never-before-seen video from inside Murrah building months before bombing"

Amid pandemic, police say overall crime rates are falling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amid pandemic, police say overall crime rates are falling"

El Reno mayor begging for people to wear masks in public, say not complying could lead to a ticket

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Reno mayor begging for people to wear masks in public, say not complying could lead to a ticket"

Oklahoma nurse in New York City to fight COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma nurse in New York City to fight COVID-19"

Oklahoma nurse volunteering to help New York City hospital with COVID-19 response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma nurse volunteering to help New York City hospital with COVID-19 response"

Attorney General investigating price gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney General investigating price gouging"

Thank you frontline fighters video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thank you frontline fighters video"

Oklahoma virologist discusses coronavirus and its spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma virologist discusses coronavirus and its spread"

Virologist talks about COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virologist talks about COVID-19"

Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place"

Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place"
More Local

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter