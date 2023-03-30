PARK CITY, Utah (KTVX) — Who struck whom on the slopes of Deer Valley Resort in February 2016? Eight jurors are expected to give their judgment in the matter soon after the ski crash case between Gwyneth Paltrow and optometrist Terry Sanderson ended Thursday afternoon.

Those jurors will have to rely on the testimony of expert witnesses who were not on the scene and conflicting eyewitnesses who were. Either way, very scant evidence exists from the actual crash. While there was a lot of discussion about possible GoPro camera footage floating around, it never surfaced.

“It’s a ‘He-Said, She-Said’ case,” said Sanderson’s attorney Kristin van Orman Thursday morning.

But Paltrow’s attorneys reminded the jury that it’s Sanderson’s team that must provide the burden of proof in the case.

Under Utah law, jurors could possibly decide that both Paltrow and Sanderson had liability in the case and could assign a percentage of “blame.” If jurors decide that liability is held at 50% by both parties, Paltrow will win the judgment.

During closing arguments, Sanderson’s attorneys suggested that the jury award their client $3.27 million for the crash, based on Sanderson’s life expectancy and the seven years he has suffered since the crash. It should be noted that Sanderson’s attorneys did not make official changes to their damages request, but rather only gave the jury a “recommendation.”

Closing arguments

A great deal of the closing arguments centered on witness Craig Ramon, an acquaintance of Sanderson’s who joined him in skiing at Deer Valley as part of a larger group. Ramon was the only member of that group called to the stand. While both sides admit that Ramon did not see the crash itself, he was Sanderson’s primary eyewitness after the crash.

Paltrow’s lawyers hammered on discrepancies in Ramon’s testimony and his supposed behavior on the slopes that day. While Ramon testified that Sanderson had been knocked out after crash for around two minutes, Paltrow’s lawyers pointed out that he made no move to help Sanderson and he did not contribute to post-crash reports.

“Can you imagine looking at an unconscious person, splayed out, head down, skis down for over two minutes,” said defense attorney Stephen Owens. “Did you call 911? Did you check for breathing? No. Good grief. Give me a break.”

Sanderson’s attorneys, meanwhile, noted that Ramon was not close with Sanderson and that he “had no dog in the fight,” stating he has no reason to lie on the stand. They also noted that after being told that the collision included Gwyneth Paltrow, Ramon was “scared.” Sanderson’s attorneys said their client was also scared to sue a celebrity but did so out of a sense of justice.

Sanderson’s attorneys focused on their client’s injuries sustained in the crash. Both teams agreed that Sanderson obviously broke four ribs in the crash, but Paltrow’s attorneys cast doubt on Sanderon’s claims of a concussion in the crash. They noted that he had started to exhibit some of the same post-crash symptoms weeks before the skiing trip took place.

Paltrow’s team also hammered on Sanderson’s age, noting that while it is unfortunate, he faced numerous health problems before the crash took place, including near blindness in his right eye and a cataract in his left.

“Slow degeneration of bodies are hard to accept,” said defense attorney James Egan. “Mental health challenges are hard to face.”

At the same time, Paltrow’s attorneys seemed to contradict that statement noting that Sanderson remained highly active after the crash, making numerous trips to various countries and attempting to stay fit. Owens said that Sanderson isn’t as bad off as he thinks he is.

“He’s running around like he’s the poster boy for fitness at 75,” said Owens. “…The guy’s Mr. Activity.”

Sanderson’s attorneys, meanwhile, attempted to discredit ski instructor Eric Christiansen, who had been hired by Paltrow on the day of the crash to teach her children to ski. While the court has already dismissed any idea of a cover-up by Christiansen or Deer Valley Resort, Sanderson’s attorneys called his testimony into doubt over the timeline of events. Paltrow’s attorneys said Christiansen has 40 years of experience at his job and a clean record of service.

Only eight jurors will actually decide the case, meaning six jurors will have to agree for a judgment to be rendered.