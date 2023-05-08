(KTLA) – The newest burger swinging into participating Burger King restaurants nationwide celebrates the latest movie about a famous New York superhero.

To mark the upcoming theatrical release of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Burger King announced Monday plans to release the “Spider-Verse” Whopper.

While the burger will have all the traditional Whopper toppings customers have grown to love, the new addition will be a red bun topped with black sesame seeds, a design inspired by Miles Morales’ Spider-Man suit.

Along with the new burger, guests can get a “Spider-Verse” Sundae, which features soft serve ice cream decorated with black and red chocolate popping candies, according to a news release.

The new burger and sundae will be available at participating restaurants nationwide from May 15 to June 21.

“Like the infinite number of universes that can be explored in the next installment of the award-winning Spider-Man franchise, Burger King fans can discover new and exciting ways to customize the “Spider-Verse” menu items,” Pat O’Toole, the chief marketing officer for Burger King North America, said in a statement.

“This co-promotion allows us to bring the best of both worlds together, creating countless possibilities for guests to have it their way and rule their Spider-Verse.”

Select restaurants in New York City, France, United Arab Emirates, Brazil and others will also be decorated with Spider-Man décor to celebrate the new movie.

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” will sling into theaters on June 2.