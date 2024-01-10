LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A former Louisville restaurant owner and current celebrity chef on the Food Network was arrested this week after allegedly strangling a woman.

Court documents show that Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson was arrested on Tuesday in Louisville, Kentucky. A woman told the police that Ferguson allegedly strangled her and said he would kill her. She lost consciousness, according to arrest records.

Ferguson is also accused of stealing a credit and/or debit card, according to court documents, as well as the victim’s ID.

FILE – Darnell Ferguson on “TODAY” on Thursday, November 17, 2022. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Court records show an emergency protection order had previously been filed against Ferguson. It was granted on Jan. 2.

Ferguson, a chef and restauranteur, is also known for his work on various television shows, including hosting “SuperChef Grudge Match” on the Food Network. The show features chefs from around the country competing head-to-head to settle grudges and win a cash prize.

He also appeared on the Food Network’s “Tournament of Champions,” “Worst Cooks in America” and “Chopped.” Nexstar has a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network.

In addition to his work on the Food Network, Ferguson also owned several restaurants, which operated under the name SuperChefs. One Louisville location of SuperChefs closed in the summer of 2022. There were also SuperChefs locations in Ohio, but Ferguson had cut ties with them, the Columbus Monthly reported in 2020.

He was booked into the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections, where he was charged with seven alleged crimes related to burglary, domestic violence, strangulation, among others.