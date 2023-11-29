(The Hill) – Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) asserts Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) flew down to Mar-a-Lago three weeks after the Jan. 6, 2021, riots on the Capitol because former President Trump was “not eating.”

In her new book, “Oath and Honor,” — set to be released on Dec. 5 — Cheney said she was bewildered by McCarthy’s reason for his visit to the former president’s residence so shortly after the insurrection, according to CNN, who obtained an advanced copy of Cheney’s book. She also claims the former House Speaker told her that Trump’s staff called for him to come.

“Mar-a-Lago? What the hell, Kevin?” Cheney asked, per CNN.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), testifies before the House Rules Committee at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

“They’re really worried,” he replied, according to her book. “Trump’s not eating, so they asked me to come see him.”

“What? You went to Mar-a-Lago because Trump’s not eating?” Cheney said.

“Yeah, he’s really depressed,” McCarthy added.

Cheney, who has emerged as an outspoken critic of the former president since the Jan. 6 riot, recalled another incident in her book where a fellow GOP lawmaker labeled Trump as “Orange Jesus.”

While in the House, she was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the Capitol riots. She also served as the vice chair on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In “Oath and Honor,” CNN also reported that Cheney says that McCarthy told her Trump was aware that he had lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden — and had told him so two days after the election.

“He knows it’s over,” McCarthy told Cheney after speaking with Trump, CNN reported.

“He needs to go through all the stages of grief,” he added.

The Hill has reached out to McCarthy’s office for comment.