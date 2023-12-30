HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – Stand up comedy superstar Dave Chappelle cut his performance at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, early on Wednesday after seeing an audience member with a cellphone.

Comedy lovers who paid over $100 a ticket to see Chappelle Wednesday night did not get their money’s worth after the comedian stormed off the stage in anger mid set, the Miami Herald reported.

The show, the second of a five-night stand at the Seminole Hard Rock between Christmas and New Years, ended early after Chappelle reportedly noticed a fan in the audience with a cellphone.

The Herald said Chappelle, clearly unhappy, scolded the fan before leaving the stage.

The Hard Rock Live’s website states select events are “device and electronics free, per the artist’s request” in its Frequently Asked Questions section.

Chappelle is set to perform at The Hard Rock Live on Friday and Saturday nights.