DENVER (KDVR) — After winning their first NBA championship in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets and the Mile High City have been buzzing with excitement.

Nikola Jokic, meanwhile, is making national headlines for his humble personality, his desire to return to Serbia, and his laid-back attitude. In a recent interview, he even admitted to misplacing his MVP trophy — but it didn’t appear to worry him much.

Jokic sat down with ESPN’s Malika Andrews on Wednesday to discuss the historic win. During their interview, Andrews asked Jokic why he didn’t bring his Bill Russell trophy after being awarded MVP.

“I’ve got to tell you, I’ve done a couple of these finals MVP interviews, you’re the first one to come in without the trophy,” Andrews said. “Where is it?”

“I really don’t know,” Jokic responded. “I left it in the [equipment manager’s] room and it’s not there anymore. So, I don’t know. But hopefully, it’s going to arrive in my house.”

Andrews soon put fans at ease, confirming the trophy’s whereabouts in a Twitter post Wednesday night.

“Rest assured, the Nuggets’ longtime equipment guru Sparky Gonzales has the trophy cleaned and detailed and it’s ready for Thursday’s parade,” she wrote.

Jokic is the lowest draft pick to win the NBA Finals MVP. In 2014, he was selected by the Nuggets in the second round of the draft as the 41st overall pick.

Jokic has also won the regular-season MVP twice, in 2021 and 2022.

Nuggets fans will take to the streets of Denver on Thursday for what’s expected to be a huge celebration. A parade will run through downtown, leading to a rally at Civic Center Park.

The big event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a pre-rally, before the official start of the parade at 10 a.m.

Viewers at home can watch the rally and parade live on Nexstar’s KDVR.com.