CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a couple kept a cache of weapons and lived with their two small children at a northern Nevada children’s museum.

KRNV-TV in Reno reported Friday that a 41-year-old janitor at the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada was arrested late last week. He has been charged with child neglect and weapons-related offenses.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says officials realized the family was living in the museum after the man’s 2-year-old child was discovered walking nearby unsupervised.

Another sibling then gave the museum as their address. The children’s mother was a museum manager and both parents have been fired.

The museum’s board issued an apology and has closed temporarily while they find a new manager.

The Sheriff’s Office and the museum did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s requests for comment.