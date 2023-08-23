(NEXSTAR) – There will be eight presidential candidates on stage Wednesday night at the Republican debate and Donald J. Trump won’t be one of them – but there’s a good chance the former president will be a popular topic.

The debate will take place in Milwaukee from 9 to 11 p.m. EST, with live broadcast coverage on Fox News Channel. Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the debate.

The candidates include North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Burgum, 67, is reportedly using crutches after suffering an Achilles tendon tear during a game of basketball with his staff Tuesday, tweeting Wednesday afternoon, “I’ve played lots of pick-up games in my day! This isn’t the first time one has sent me to the ER. Appreciate all the well-wishes.”

He’s expected to do a walk-through at the site of the debate Wednesday afternoon before deciding whether or not to participate in the two-hour debate.

Meantime, former President Trump, who faces a fourth indictment and is expected to turn himself in at the Fulton County jail Thursday, according to CNN, will be counterprogramming and is set to release a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson at the start of the debate.

Trump, who teased the interview on Truth Social saying that “sparks will fly,” has attributed his decision not to face his political rivals on the debate state to his sizable lead in the polls.

The candidates taking the stage Wednesday will have to strike a difficult balance that differentiates them from Trump, yet doesn’t turn away his voters, who they hope to sway. The Hill points out that Florida Gov. DeSantis, who once closely aligned himself with Trump, could have an especially tough night if he doesn’t win over viewers. DeSantis hopes to attract Trump voters but runs the risk of appearing weak if he doesn’t take on Trump, who has been bombarding him with attacks.

Ramaswamy, 38, who has less political experience than his opponents and has recently had to explain comments that seemed to suggest doubt around the origins of the 9/11 terror attacks, could also find himself the target of attacks on stage, The Hill points out.

The debate can also be streamed on the Rumble app, the live streaming partner of the RNC for the first debate.