(The Hill) — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced the first 10 drugs chosen for Medicare price negotiation under the Inflation Reduction Act.

These single-source drugs were chosen based on their eligibility under the IRA and are the “highest total Part D gross covered prescription drug costs” under Medicare Part D, according to CMS. In total, these medications account for $50.5 billion in total gross Part D costs.

Negotiations over these drugs, if manufacturers agree to the process, will take place during 2023 and 2024. Drugmakers have until Oct. 1 to sign agreements.

CMS will publish the ”maximum fair prices” for these drugs in September 2024. The negotiated prices for these drugs will go into effect beginning in 2026.

President Joe Biden is expected to give a speech on Tuesday to mark the selection of these drugs.

Eliquis

Jardiance

Xarelto

Januvia

Farxiga

Entresto

Enbrel

Imbruvica

Stelara

NovoLog

–Developing