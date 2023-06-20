SOMERSET, Ky. (WDKY) — A father’s obituary written by his son shares a humorous take on his life.

“He will be moderately missed” might be how some imagine a loveless obituary would end, but James Loveless, from Somerset, was a loved man, if his memorable obituary shows anything.

The obituary said Loveless was born in Kentucky in 1963.

“We might add — Jamie, a divorcee, father, grandfather, and proud owner of a few lots in the trailer park, had enough and up and died on us on June 14 in order to avoid another Presidential stolen-election mishap in the near future,” it begins.

Loveless was said to be known for his appetite, social events, and memorable catering.

“On many occasions in life, James was seen in his backyard at the trailer park during the early hours of the morning, hammering beers, standing over country-style ribs, and yelling, ‘It’s got a head like a cat on it!’, while nearby neighbors would peek out their windows bearing looks of disgust and amazement, as his party guests were slurring remarks about needing to speed up his cooking style. ‘We’ve been here since 5 o’clock,’ they would say. ‘I’ve got work in the morning.'”

Rocky Loveless, James’ son, told the Commonwealth Journal he didn’t make it back to Kentucky in time to see his dad before he passed and knew he wanted to write the obituary.

“I’d never done it, and when we met with Michelle Godbey at Pulaski Funeral Home, I asked her (about it). I said, ‘I’ve read a lot of them, but I really don’t know how to do it.’ And she said, ‘Just talk about him.’ And that’s exactly what I did,” Rocky told the journal.

Rocky said it took him about 10 minutes to write it before sending it off to the funeral home.

The obituary, which you can read in full here, added: “Jamie loved his family more than anything else in the world…except ice-cold Busch, room-temperature Busch, T-bones, New York strip, prime rib, shrimp, swimming, poker, hatch-back Mustang GTs, tank-tops, Kentucky Men’s basketball, and his personal copy of Eddie Murphy’s Raw.”

It has over 600,000 views, according to the director of the funeral home, and there’s a long scroll of guestbook comments from people all around, toasting Loveless and his family.