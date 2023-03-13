LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Extreme illusionist” David Blaine was injured during a performance Saturday in Las Vegas, according to a news release.

Blaine, who was performing at the Resorts World Theater, suffered the injury while jumping into a pile of boxes from a height of 80 feet. According to his team, the stunt is the first of the show.

Blaine, well-known for his mind-bending stunts, can be seen in the video below stepping from the platform and falling, arms flailing, into the boxes.

He can then be heard yelling in pain.

Another angle of Blaine’s stunt shows just how far of a fall it was.

Representatives say Blaine dislocated his right shoulder in the stunt. Orthopedic doctors in the crowd along with the show’s EMS team were able to relocate his shoulder on stage in front of the audience and the performance was able to continue.

Resorts World’s news release says Blaine was “in pain, but in good humor.”

“My Las Vegas residency is filled with many of my favorite acts that I love in magic, and stunts that push me beyond my limits,” Blaine said. “Even though I have trained much of my entire life, there is an implicit danger when you are pushing yourself to make possible what feels impossible.”

Performances are scheduled to continue in April, May, and June.

Blaine has been hurt during stunts before. While preparing for his television show “Beyond Magic,” Blaine tried catching a bullet in his mouth. The trick went awry when the metal cup – which was supposed to help him catch the bullet – slid out of the gum shield he was wearing. The shield then shattered, leaving him with a lacerated throat.