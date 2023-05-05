LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A Good Samaritan who saved a baby from rolling into speeding traffic in Hesperia, California says he just happened to be in the right place, at the right time.

Video of the heart-stopping ordeal has since gone viral on social media.

Security video shows the stroller suddenly rolling backward outside of the A1 Hand Car Wash on Monday around 3:30 p.m. as the baby’s great aunt was rummaging through her car.

When the woman notices, she runs toward the stroller, but trips and falls down. She gets up again, only to fall down once more.

Just as the stroller is seconds away from hitting traffic, a man suddenly dashes over and grabs the handle just in time.

The quick-thinking hero, Ronald Nessman, recalls the moment he spotted the runaway stroller.

“I start hearing the lady screaming and she had already fallen down,” recalls Nessman. “I see a baby stroller being blown by the wind and before I knew it, I took off after it and the wind was blowing it so fast.”

The stroller was gaining speed by the second as it barreled towards a busy street. When asked what was going through his mind, Nessman said he could only think of reaching the stroller.

“You don’t have time to think,” said Nessman. “You just think, ‘You gotta get it!’ So I got it.”

Nessman said he had just finished a job interview for a dishwashing position at an Applebee’s restaurant when he accompanied his sister to the car wash that day. Nessman definitely believes it was a case of being in the right place at the right time.

“That’s all there is to it,” said Nessman. “Right place, right time. I assessed it and just did it.”

Nessman said he’s been living with his sister for the last several months. He was a truck driver who fell on hard times and was homeless for about eight years, due in part to suffering from depression following the sudden death of his long-time girlfriend.

“The situation, I wish it hadn’t happened at all,” said Nessman. “I mean that poor lady. I’m thankful. I’m very thankful today for everybody.”

The video ends with Ron pushing the stroller back up the parking lot as another person helps the fallen woman stand up. When he reaches the woman, he gives her a big hug. The baby was not injured during the ordeal. Nessman said he was happy to help and was just trying to do the right thing.

While KTLA was visiting Nessman at home, he received a phone call with great news on the other end — a new job offer from Applebee’s.

“Thank you,” said an ecstatic Nessman. “I appreciate everything, guys. This is so great!”

Nessman said he’s excited to start his new job, especially because he can easily take a bus there. His next goal is to save up enough money to buy a used car someday so he can take on more work in further locations.