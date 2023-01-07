The current Mega Millions jackpot is the third-largest in the game’s history. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(NEXSTAR) – The Mega Millions jackpot has officially entered billion-dollar territory after yet another drawing with no grand-prize winners.

No ticketholders managed to match all six winning numbers — 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and Mega Ball 13 — meaning Friday’s $940 million jackpot has now grown to $1.1 billion ahead of Tuesday’s drawing.

Tuesday’s jackpot is now the third-largest of all time, behind only the $1.537-billion jackpot from Oct. 2018 and the $1.337-billion prize awarded in July 2022.

“Mega Millions has just reached the $1 billion mark again,” said Pat McDonald, the director of the Ohio Lottery and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, in a press release issued Saturday morning. “It’s especially nice to see the jackpot grow throughout the holidays and into the new year.”

The Mega Millions hasn’t awarded a jackpot since Oct. 2022, when two ticketholders in California and Florida matched all six numbers to share a $502-million prize. There have, however, been 52 winners of the second-tier prize, valued at $1 million or more. Friday’s drawing alone produced five million-dollar winners, including two in New York, one in Florida, one in Maryland and one in New Jersey, according to Mega Millions.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10.