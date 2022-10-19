Dozens of vehicles were invovled in a crash on I-5 Southbound (Oregon State Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person is dead following a massive pile-up involving dozens of vehicles in Oregon Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 5, roughly 20 miles north of Eugene in Linn County.

According to Oregon State Police, the crash scene spanned more than a mile on I-5, with portions still closed as of 3 p.m. PT Wednesday.

Oregon State Police told Nexstar’s KOIN that at least one person was killed in the crash. About 20 semi-trucks and 45 passenger vehicles were reportedly involved in the collision.

Authorities shared the below photos from the scene:

Dozens of vehicles were involved in a crash on I-5 Southbound (OSP)

Crews are still working to clear the crash. Multiple vehicles were heavily damaged, according to officials. At least six commercial vehicles leaked fluid onto the interstate, prompting hazmat and the Department of Environmental Quality to respond.

School buses were called in to shuttle the 30 to 40 people stranded after the crash to a nearby truck stop.

Authorities believe heavy fog in the area led to the crash but additional details haven’t yet been released.

In February, a 100-car pile-up closed a freeway in eastern Oregon for multiple hours.