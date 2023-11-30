NEW YORK (WPIX) – Want to be the main character in your own Christmas movie set in New York City? Well, thanks to the city’s iconic Plaza Hotel, you can.

The Plaza offers guests a chance to recreate their version of the 1990s hit “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” with a special new offer: the “Home Alone 2: Fun in New York” package.

Guests will see New York City through the eyes of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) with a four-hour private limousine ride passing filming locations like the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Carnegie Hall, and Radio City Music Hall.

Like Kevin, guests can devour their famous New York-style pizza during the ride, with a large cheese pizza included.

The package also features a “Home Alone”-inspired over-the-top ice cream sundae – delivered right to the room – with 16 scoops of ice cream, whipped cream, cherries, M&M’s, brownie bits, chocolate, caramel, and raspberry sauce.

Can’t make it during Christmas time? Don’t fret: the hotel offers this package year-round, subject to availability. Rates vary depending on room type and size. More details can be found at the Plaza New York‘s website.