CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A resident of Chesterfield County, Virginia, had a package stolen while the delivery driver was bringing it to her front door — a surprisingly brazen instance of porch piracy that was caught on camera.

Jessica Saenz, of Chesterfield, was working from home on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 24, when she heard a knock on her door.

“I was in a meeting and then the FedEx lady started knocking on my door like, really hard,” said Saenz. “I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’”

The FedEx delivery driver told Saenz that the package she was delivering — an iPad ordered by her husband — had been stolen.

Saenz then checked her doorbell camera and saw what had happened: A man, who reportedly told the driver he lived at the home, walked up alongside her and took the package from her hands before running off to leave in a white BMW.

Johnny Eubanks, Saenz’s neighbor, said he saw the incident while he was walking his dog.

“It’s kind of kind of crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that before. You know, usually people are sneaky about it,” said Eubanks. “People are pretty desperate now.”

A doorbell camera captured the moment the suspect grabbed the package directly from the FedEx driver’s hand. (WRIC submission)

The Chesterfield County Police Department, which is handling the investigation, said the white BMW seen in the video is believed to be involved in another robbery that took place last month.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.