(WTAJ) — Nestlé USA is recalling a chocolate chip cookie dough product due to the potential presence of pieces of wood.

The voluntary recall is for a limited quantity of Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough “break and bake” bars (16.5 ounces) that were produced on April 24 and April 25, 2023. The products contain best-by dates of August 22 or Oct. 23, 2023.

The company said the recall does not affect any other products including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough or “break and bake” bars.

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16.5 oz) Batch Numbers:

311457531K and 311557534K



Best By Dates:

8/22/23 and 10/23/23

A small number of consumers alerted the company to the wood pieces, though no illnesses or injuries have been reported, Nestlé USA said.

If you have the affected products, you’re advised to return them to the place of purchase for a replacement or refund.

For further questions, customers can call Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1678 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Monday through Friday.

“We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully,” Nestlé said in the recall release. “We are confident that this is an isolated issue and we have taken action to address it.”