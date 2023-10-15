(The Hill) — One suspect is in custody after a shooting left three people wounded at the Texas State Fair Saturday night.

Dallas police said three people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting broke out near the food court of the Dallas State Fair at about 7:45 p.m. local time on Saturday. The initial investigation determined that one man shot at another man.

The shooter was taken into custody after he ran from the scene. Police noted that a gun was recovered and that the investigation is ongoing.

The State Fair of Texas posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was evacuating attendees from the park as a result of the shooting at about 8 p.m. local time on Saturday. It will now have a delayed opening on Sunday.

Dallas City Councilmember Adam Bazaldua said that the shooting sparked from an issue between two people who knew each other. He also used the incident to call for more gun control reform in Texas.

“I have been updated by the City Manager about a shooting that occurred in The State Fair of Texas food court tonight, sparked from a conflict between two people who knew each other. Three people were injured and the shooter is in DPD custody. The park is being evacuated for everyone’s safety,” he wrote on X.

“It’s one thing to have a right to bear arms, it’s another to have legislation, like permit-less carry, that makes it easier for senseless acts of gun violence like this to be carried out in our state. I wish our Republican friends in Austin would pass meaningful gun legislation to help our constituents feel safe in public,” he continued.

The fair allows those with valid handgun licenses to carry their weapons “in a concealed manner while attending the Fair,” according to the website. The police did not say whether the suspect had a valid license or what kind of gun he was carrying.

The Hill has reached out to Dallas Police for comment.