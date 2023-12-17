(KDVR) — Pet parents love to spoil their fur babies, but according to a recent survey, dog owners in some states pamper their pups a lot more than others.

Forbes Advisor surveyed 10,000 dog owners nationwide to find the state with the most spoiled pooches. For their survey, Forbes Advisor looked at the different ways people treat their dogs across the country — from prioritizing their health to celebrating their birthdays.

Florida topped the list, with 66.5% of respondents saying they spend more money on their dog’s health and grooming than their own.

The survey also found that 43.5% of respondents in the Sunshine State have pushed their dog in a stroller, while 54% regularly throw birthday parties for their canines.

Alaska, Washington, Colorado, and California rounded out the top five, respectively. These are the top 10 states with the most spoiled dogs, according to the survey:

Florida Alaska Washington Colorado California New Jersey Illinois Texas Delaware Virginia

Meanwhile, the survey suggests that pet owners in Oklahoma spoil their dogs the least, followed by Indiana, Wisconsin, Idaho, New Mexico and South Carolina.



The top 5 ways pet parents spoil their dogs

Forbes Advisor also identified the ways people spoil their dogs most. Taking family photos with their fur babies topped the list, with 58.7% of all respondents nationwide saying they do this.

About 53.7% of respondents said they also like to pamper their pets by buying dog clothes.

Then, there’s doggy health care. A whopping 45.8% said they spend more money on their pet’s health and grooming than their own. Some even go the extra mile with special dog meals. About 45% said they regularly prepare homemade food for their dog, while 43.2% said they have ordered a nice treat for their dog at a restaurant.

Click here to see the full survey results.