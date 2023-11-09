(The Hill) – Former President Trump says he’d consider Tucker Carlson as a potential running mate in 2024.

“I like Tucker a lot, I guess I would,” Trump said during an appearance on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton show this week. “I think I’d say I would because he’s got great common sense.”

“You know, when they say that you guys are conservative, or I’m conservative, it’s not that we’re conservative, we have common sense. We want to have safe borders. We want to have a wall because walls work,” he said.

Carlson was fired by Fox News in April just days after it agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787 million to settle claims of defamation out of court. The host has since launched a video series on the X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and remains under contract with the Fox.

On the night of the first Republican presidential primary debate, in August, Carlson hosted a wide-ranging interview with Trump on his X program.

The former president has grown increasingly critical of Fox and its corporate ownership in recent months, and was reportedly upset by its decision to pull Carlson off the air earlier this year.

As part of its litigation with Dominion, a trove of internal communications from top hosts at Fox, including Carlson, were made public, showing them bashing Trump and throwing cold water on his false claims of an unfair 2020 election.

“I hate him passionately,” Carlson wrote of Trump in one now widely publicized text message.

Other messages from Carlson showed him using offensive language to describe female executives at Fox and usually racially-charged language when describing his feelings about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

Carlson, once the top-rated cable news host, has repeatedly dismissed questions about if he would consider a run for the presidency himself.

Trump leads the 2024 GOP primary field by a wide margin.