ORCHARD PARK, New York (KFOR/Storyful) – A game-winning kick led the Buffalo Bills to win 32 to 29 over the Miami Dolphins on a very snowy December 17th – but it wasn’t all fun and games.

Fans were warned they would be “ejected and subject to arrest,” or the Bills could face a 15-yard penalty, if fans continued throwing snowballs.

Video at the top of this story from Christian Isch shows the final kick, followed by fans once again taking to the field to throw snowballs, which, despite the warnings, did not change the game’s outcome.

Intense snow was falling at a rate of two inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service.