Night to Shine gives hundreds a chance to experience prom

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -- On Friday night, churches all over the globe celebrated Tim Tebow’s 5th annual Night to Shine event, which gives every person the chance to experience a real prom, all while dancing the night away.

“She just gets to have fun and enjoy herself and just be a normal big girl,” said mom Tammy Jensen, whose daughter attended the event.

Flashing lights, a disco ball and a big dance floor. All the makings of the perfect prom.

A first for many of the dancers.

“Most of them have never been to a prom,” said Robert Miller, Night to Shine coordinator.

The event created a picture-perfect night for hundreds of people with disabilities.

“Everybody gets a 1-on-1 buddy. They’re gonna get a crown or tiara. They’re gonna walk the red carpet,” Miller said.

The event held a special meaning not just for those in attendance, but their parents or guardians as well.

One parent saying her daughter tried to go to prom while in high school, but things didn’t go as planned.

“When you have to go with your dad, it’s not very fun,” Jensen said.

But this event is a second chance. Packed full of prom necessities like karaoke and limo rides.

The News 4 morning team even got in on the fun.

“We’ll introduce them and say, ‘Who can out dance Emily Sutton and Lacey Lett?’ And they’re all like, ‘I can! I can!’” Miller said.

Creating lasting memories of a night many will never forget.

“This is the best night of our lives because this is the best night of her life. We just get to see her experience normal things,” Jensen said.

The night to shine prom extended to over 700 churches in 50 states and 27 counties.

OKC’s event being the 3rd largest in the world.

The best part about it is your age doesn’t matter. The oldest attendee at OKC's event this year was in their 80s.