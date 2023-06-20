OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on June 19, Oklahoma City police were called to the 1300 block of S. Blackwelder to check on the welfare of a man lying in a driveway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 53-year-old Matthew Grummons dead.

Investigators say he appeared to have been shot to death.

Detectives believe that Grummons was shot outside of 1318 S. Blackwelder and then ran across the street and collapsed.

Currently, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.