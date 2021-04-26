No arrests made in deadly Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they are still searching for a suspect connected to a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2:55 p.m. on April 25th, officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of N.W. 18th St. in Oklahoma City.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 49-year-old Norman Pugh suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pugh was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.