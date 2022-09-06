Editor’s note: James Rayl was shot three times. The video has been edited to reveal the first shot as Rayl broke through the door, then resumes after Rayl collapsed and died on the driveway. Depsite the editing, the video is still graphic.

SIDNEY, Ohio (KFOR/Storyful) – Disturbing Ring doorbell video shows the moment a young woman’s ex-boyfriend broke down her family’s door. Her father fatally shot the man three times, and a grand jury in Ohio has decided not to go forward with charges based on the Stand Your Ground Law and the Castle Doctrine, which allow homeowners in specific states to use deadly force during an intruder situation.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office released the video at the top of this story. The removed portion showed James Rayl, 22, being shot three times, with the final two shots hitting him in the back. Rayl then stumbled to the driveway and collapsed before letting out a final moan.

Neighbors are seen in the video telling the homeowners that Rayl was not armed and that he had died.

The girl’s mother tells the neighbor that Rayl and her daughter, also 22, had broken up 18 months prior, but that Rayl left a voicemail on the young woman’s phone the night before he followed them to their home, then broke down the door.

The fatal encounter happened on July 31st but the grand jury’s ruling was just recently decided.

Authorities did not release the name of the young woman’s father, as no charges were filed.