TAMPA, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – A man was backing out of a parking space at his apartment complex, and said he did not see the 80-year-old great-grandma who was pushing a stroller behind his vehicle, which resulted in accidentally running over the two, pinning them underneath his car.

It happened at the Arbor Ponds Apartment Complex in Tampa, Florida on December 18th.

The driver, 23, said he did not realize he had hit anyone and thought the large bump he felt was a storm drain behind his vehicle. However, when he tried to pull forward and could not, he got out of his car and saw the three-year-old and her great-grandmother trapped under his vehicle.

The man stayed at the scene and called for help. Neighbors used a hydraulic jack to raise the car slightly from the ground.

To free the 3-year-old, firefighters and police had to cut the girl from her stroller.

Good Samaritans and emergency responders all worked together to rescue both the woman and child, strategically and carefully pulling each one out, before transporting them to a local hospital.

The great-grandmother and the toddler were returning from a trip to the grocery store when they were hit. The woman is reportedly in critical condition, while her great-granddaughter’s condition is stable.

Police said charges are not expected against the driver, who was not impaired and is cooperating with the investigation. The case is still being evaluated for any potential citations, according to police.

“We are thankful for the good Samaritans and Tampa firefighters who also jumped into action to help make sure this [great-]grandmother and young child will get a chance to see another Christmas this week with their family,” Interim Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw stated on Facebook.