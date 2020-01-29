Breaking News
No injuries reported in Woodward explosion

WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) - Officials in Woodward say no one was injured during an explosion at a local business.

On Wednesday morning, emergency crews were called to a building being used by SuperHeaters in Woodward following a possible explosion.

Investigators tell News 4 that workers were using a torch to cut bolts off of a tanker. They believe there was some residual fuel or fumes in the truck, which ignited from the torch and exploded.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the building, but no one was injured.

Explosion at building Credit: Woodward County Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer
Explosion at building
Credit: Woodward County Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer

