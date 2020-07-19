No new deaths reported as OK COVID-19 cases continue to rise



OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports there have been 25,265 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Sunday.

OSDH reported on Saturday that there were 25,056 total cases in the state since the pandemic began in March.

That’s an increase of 209 cases in a 24-hour period.

OSDH is also reporting that there have been no new COVID-19 related deaths in the state, keeping the total coronavirus deaths in Oklahoma at 451.

Officials believe a total of 19,466 people have recovered from coronavirus since March.

OSDH has not reported the latest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, but on Friday they reported that 604 people were hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 170 (4 deaths) (135 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 45 (36 recovered)

Beaver: 32 (32 recovered)

Beckham: 27 (18 recovered)

Blaine: 23 (17 recovered)

Bryan: 239 (1 death) (161 recovered)

Caddo: 225 (11 deaths) (188 recovered)

Canadian: 667 (4 deaths) (501 recovered)

Carter: 213 (3 deaths) (174 recovered)

Cherokee: 149 (1 death) (120 recovered)

Choctaw: 141 (1 death) (121 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 1,678 (40 deaths) (1,307 recovered)

Coal: 16 (11 recovered)

Comanche: 591 (9 deaths) (481 recovered)

Cotton: 12 (2 deaths) (7 recovered)

Craig: 37 (26 recovered)

Creek: 269 (9 deaths) (202 recovered)

Custer: 111 (77 recovered)

Delaware: 290 (19 deaths) (216 recovered)

Dewey: 7 (4 recovered)

Ellis: 1 (1 recovered)

Garfield: 173 (2 deaths) (114 recovered)

Garvin: 145 (3 deaths) (118 recovered)

Grady: 304 (5 deaths) (221 recovered)

Grant: 4 (2 recovered)

Greer: 71 (7 deaths) (58 recovered)

Harmon: 4 (2 recovered)

Harper: 2 (1 recovered)

Haskell: 21 (15 recovered)

Hughes: 22 (1 death) (14 recovered)

Jackson: 211 (3 deaths) (68 recovered)

Jefferson: 20 (17 recovered)

Johnston: 23 (15 recovered)

Kay: 146 (9 deaths) (113 recovered)

Kingfisher: 62 (43 recovered)

Kiowa: 18 (1 death) (15 recovered)

Latimer: 25 (1 deaths) (15 recovered)

Le Flore: 87 (1 death) (51 recovered)

Lincoln: 58 (2 deaths) (39 recovered)

Logan: 120 (1 death) (84 recovered)

Love: 55 (48 recovered)

Major: 16 (1 death) (13 recovered)

Marshall: 50 (42 recovered)

Mayes: 178 (5 deaths) (104 recovered)

McClain: 288 (4 deaths) (238 recovered)

McCurtain: 681 (13 deaths) (543 recovered)

McIntosh: 99 (1 death) (83 recovered)

Murray: 29 (26 recovered)

Muskogee: 246 (14 deaths) (159 recovered)

Noble: 59 (1 death) (46 recovered)

Nowata: 41 (1 death) (37 recovered)

Okfuskee: 23 (16 recovered)

Oklahoma: 6,271 (77 deaths) (4,693 recovered)

Okmulgee: 218 (128 recovered)

Osage: 246 (9 deaths) (199 recovered)

Ottawa: 219 (2 deaths) (147 recovered)

Pawnee: 84 (3 deaths) (66 recovered)

Payne: 526 (2 deaths) (464 recovered)

Pittsburg: 87 (3 deaths) (69 recovered)

Pontotoc: 100 (2 deaths) (67 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 204 (5 deaths) (139 recovered)

Pushmataha: 39 (20 recovered)

Roger Mills: 3

Rogers: 435 (10 deaths) (306 recovered)

Seminole: 84 (4 deaths) (48 recovered)

Sequoyah: 83 (3 deaths) (66 recovered)

Stephens: 125 (1 death) (81 recovered)

Texas: 1,007 (7 deaths) (993 recovered)

Tillman: 32 (1 death) (25 recovered)

Tulsa: 6,285 (84 deaths) (4,960 recovered)

Wagoner: 460 (19 deaths) (346 recovered)

Washington: 490 (39 deaths) (424 recovered)

Washita: 12 (6 recovered)

Woods: 12 (8 recovered)

Woodward: 18 (14 recovered)

COVID-19 has seen a drastic rise in Oklahoma over the past few weeks with several hundred new cases each day.

OSDH reported 1,075 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period on Wednesday, July 15, a record high for the state.

Health officials say they have seen a steady incline in cases across the state as more people go out in public and community spread increases.

A rumor claims that the increase in cases is due to the health department including positive antibody test results into the daily coronavirus case numbers. However, health department officials tell KFOR that is not the case.

“We are not combining antibody test results with the molecular tests. To join the two categories would be confusing and misleading for everyone. We are tracking antibody testing separately,” said Rob Crissinger, manager of communications for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

